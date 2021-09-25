Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $497,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 62,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

