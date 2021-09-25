Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

WPM stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

