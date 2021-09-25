Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.20. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 112,428 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

