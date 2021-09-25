WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

