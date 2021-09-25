WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.22 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

