WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 203,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $155.64 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

