WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $9.51 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,693 shares of company stock worth $8,615,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.