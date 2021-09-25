WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $271,000 Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,032 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Waitr worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRH. Benchmark cut their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of -3.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

