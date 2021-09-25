WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $273,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The AZEK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The AZEK stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

