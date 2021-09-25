WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,089 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.85 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

