WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 29th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXJS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $47.68.

