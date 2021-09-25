WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $122.70. Approximately 82,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

