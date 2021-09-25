WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $122.70. Approximately 82,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

