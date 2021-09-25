WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ DGRS opened at $44.79 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.