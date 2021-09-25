Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group comprises 1.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.61. 1,711,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,620. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.