Woodcoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $631,288.46 and $33,811.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,377.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.58 or 0.06844672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00360786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01216798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00113367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.87 or 0.00554243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00529823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00318758 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.