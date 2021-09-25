WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

