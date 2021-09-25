WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

