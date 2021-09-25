XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,497,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

