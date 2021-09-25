Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,543 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Moderna by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Moderna by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock worth $117,458,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

