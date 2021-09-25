Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,112,000 after acquiring an additional 285,204 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.74 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.76.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

