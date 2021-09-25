Xponance Inc. Buys 20,743 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $930,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 30.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.92. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.35.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

