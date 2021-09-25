Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 127.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

