Xponance Inc. Sells 18,432 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.