Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

