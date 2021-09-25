Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $2.90. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 249,301 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $190.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

