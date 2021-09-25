Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Head to Head Survey

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 7 3 0 2.08

Yelp has a consensus price target of $35.56, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Yelp 1.96% 2.24% 1.63%

Volatility & Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.41 -$4.67 million N/A N/A Yelp $872.93 million 3.40 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -149.59

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yelp.

Summary

Yelp beats PhoneX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers

