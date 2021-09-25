yTSLA Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.85 or 0.00037147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $281,128.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

