Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $167.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $167.30 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

CALX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

