Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.06 on Monday. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,857,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

