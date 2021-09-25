Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $948.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $948.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $903.30 million and the highest is $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.29. 1,222,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

