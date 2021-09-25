Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 4,375,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,896. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.