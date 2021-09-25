Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ MTTR opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
