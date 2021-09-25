Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.