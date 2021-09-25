Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.70. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $287.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,489. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.94. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $193.40 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.