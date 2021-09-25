Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,390. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

