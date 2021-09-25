Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $9.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post $9.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 to $11.15. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $9.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.83 to $39.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $390.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $369.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

