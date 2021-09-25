Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Chegg posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chegg by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chegg by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. Chegg has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.