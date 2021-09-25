Zacks: Analysts Expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 879,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grifols by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 298.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grifols by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 10.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,239. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

