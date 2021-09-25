Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBMD shares. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $19.70 on Monday. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

