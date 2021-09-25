Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OESX remained flat at $$3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,301. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.39.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

