Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $164.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.70 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $643.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

