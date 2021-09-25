Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 41,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,546. The company has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

