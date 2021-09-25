Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cohu reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 212,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cohu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 82.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cohu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.