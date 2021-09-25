Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post $50.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,037,514 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

