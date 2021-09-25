Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of IIPR opened at $244.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.