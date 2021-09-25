Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post sales of $22.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $80.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.