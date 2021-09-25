Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. 233,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

