Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $99.57 on Friday. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

