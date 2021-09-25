Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.17. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,137. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $191.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

