Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $548.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.30 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.