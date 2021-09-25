Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $18.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 867.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $36.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 and have sold 52,225 shares worth $522,703. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 247,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $247.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

