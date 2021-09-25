Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $18.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 867.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $36.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 and have sold 52,225 shares worth $522,703. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. 247,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $247.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.65.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.